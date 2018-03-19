MANATEE COUNTY- Sarasota and Manatee Counties are set to vote on a mill tax for schools tomorrow. Sarasota voters passed this tax four times over the past 16 years by large margins.

But it’s the first time the mill tax is up for a vote in Manatee County.

Support is mixed for a new one mill tax that will bring in an additional $33 million dollars for Manatee County Schools.

“It’s critical to our community,” Miner said. “That everyone go out and make a decision, are we going to move forward or are we going to continue to lose teachers to neighboring counties.”

School Board Member Dave “Watchdog” Miner says Manatee County has a hard time keeping teachers because they don’t offer competitive pay.

“We have over 270 teachers who live in Manatee County who are now teaching in Sarasota,” Miner said. “We want them back.”

A 1-mill property tax costs a homeowner $1 for every $1,000 dollars of taxable value a year, the average homeowner’s tax bill would go up by $223 a year.

The bulk of that would go to raises for teachers and all in-school employees.

“Para-professionals, aides, cooks,” Chair of Forward Manatee Philip Brown said. “Social workers, guidance counselors, principals, teaches, bus drivers will all benefit from this.”

The increase will also allow them to provide an additional 30 mins of instructional time a day for students.

“Reduces crimes,” Miner said. “Makes students better, makes our community better, that’s what this is about, making our community better.”

Opponents of the referendum say the school board has been irresponsible with budgets in the past, and there needs to be more accountability for how these funds are spent.

Polls will open at 7AM tomorrow and close at 7 PM.