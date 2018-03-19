SARASOTA COUNTY – A 98-year-old Lakewood Ranch woman dies and two others are injured in a wrong-way crash on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports it happened Monday, March 19. 50-year-old Tara Berbit of Sarasota was driving an SUV the wrong way on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, approaching Endeavor Drive, at around 12:30 P.M.

Berbit struck another SUV head on, driven by Thomas Yorke of Lakewood Tanch. A passenger, Thelma Moore, was killed.

Yorke received minor injuries. Berbit was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Charges are pending.