MANATEE COUNTY – Governor Rick Scott signs House Bill 21 in Manatee County, long identified as ground zero for the opioid epidemic in Florida.

Sheriff Rick Wells says his office has been involved in more than 190 federal indictments and 40 plus people charged.

“Not addicts, I have to always say this: not drug addicts,” Wells said. “..drug traffickers, drug dealers. We’ve done a lot to help the addicts, but we’ve seen a significant decrease in the last nine months and we really are excited.”

Particularly about this piece of legislation, which holds what Wells thinks is the missing piece of this puzzle.

“Money available, we need more money,” Wells said. “We need more and more funding to be distributed into the treatment side and to deal with mental illness.”

Scott says his own family deals with the pain of addiction.

“I have a family member who has struggled with both alcoholism and drug addiction, and it’s tough on that individual,” Scott said. “It’s tough on their families. I don’t think anybody wakes up with the goal of becoming an addict, but it affects everybody.”

Speaker of the Florida House Richard Corcoran says HB 21 is going to prevent this addiction before it happens.

“Whether its checking the PDMP (Prescription Drug Monitoring Program) as a physician to make sure it’s not an addict that’s presenting before you, or limiting three-day prescriptions instead of having 30-day prescriptions,” Corcoran said.

These are elements Florida Representative Jim Boyd hopes will travel beyond Florida.

“I think it’s model legislation that, hopefully, states across the country will embrace and consider as well,” Boyd said.

“We’re gonna do everything we can in the state to help individuals not become addicted,” Scott said. “If they are, to try and get them off of it, and also provide the resources to law enforcement to be a positive influence on what happens here.”

“The bill that we have before you will absolutely, positively save lives, and that’s a great day for the state of Florida,” Corcoran said.