BRADENTON – Governor Rick Scott signs House Bill 21 at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Monday, March 19.

The bill includes funding for the opioid epidemic. Scott is hopeful this legislation will limit the chance of addiction and help law enforcement fight the opioid crisis.

“I want to thank the entire legislature for passing a bill that I think is gonna have a positive impact,” Scott said. “Nobody wants any family member or friend to have to deal with this. All of us probably know somebody who has dealt with this. We’re gonna do everything we can in the state to help individuals not become addicted. If they are, to try and get them off of it. And also provide the resources to law enforcement to be a positive influence on what happens here.”

Scott specifically thanked Speaker of the House Richard Cocoran andSenate President Joe Negron. The three think this bill will spark a decline in opioid addiction not just in Florida, but across the country.