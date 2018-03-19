FLORIDA – Programs for the elderly receive only $2.1 million in additional cash in this year’s Florida state budget.

That means little help with massive, years long waiting lists for critical services left almost untouched by state lawmakers.

The $2.1 million in additional cash is only enough to take a few hundred people off waiting lists, and leaves almost 10,000 more not served.

According to the Herald–Tribune, in a state where almost one–quarter of the population is over age 60, advocates say the new money won’t go far.

The budget tightened as lawmakers scrambled to put together a $400 million package focused on school security and mental health treatment in the wake of the massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School.