SARASOTA – Some familiar faces win the First Watch Sarasota Half Marathon this weekend.

About 500 more runners participated this year because of the addition of the 10K.

The construction of two roundabouts on Tamiami Trail at 14th and 10th streets caused changes to the race route and participants said it added about two–tenths of a mile and about a minute to their times.

21-year-old Blake Riley, of Sarasota, the winner of the Sarasota Music Half Marathon in February, was the uncontested winner of Sunday’s 13.1–mile event in 1 hour, 13 minutes, 19 seconds.

It was the first time the distance runner says he has ever won back–to–back races.

38-year-old Jacki Wachtel, of New Port Richey, won the women’s division.

As winners of Sunday’s race, Wachtel and Riley both earned First Watch meals for a year.