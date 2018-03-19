FLORIDA – Despite more money for conservation this year, environmentalists are still suing the state.

The lawsuit accuses the state of failing to abide by a 2014 constitutional amendment that earmarked money for conservation.

The amendment, approved by 75 percent of voters, requires the Legislature to spend 33 percent of taxes paid on real estate transactions on conservation efforts.

The Herald–Tribune reports the Legislature set aside $101 million for Florida Forever, the state’s marquee land conservation initiative, in the 2018–19 state budget approved last week.

The money is significant, the largest amount Florida Forever has received since the Great Recession.

Lawmakers devoted no money to the program for the current fiscal year.