SARASOTA – The Asolo Rep is gearing up for its 60th anniversary season, starting with the unveiling of the shows the 2018-19 season has in store.

One of the shows is Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, directed by Asolo Rep’s own Producing Artistic Director, Michael Donald Edwards.

Edwards says with the special anniversary season, he and the Asolo staff are continuing what he calls the journey of “Staging our World.”

“It’s going to be a season that’s about communities under stress, communities building connections, communities going through difficult times and finding connection, even joy,” Edwards said. “This is what our season’s going to be about, and we’re starting with one of the most extraordinarily beloved musicals of all time: The Music Man.”

Meredith Willson’s The Music Man will run from Nov. 17th thru Dec. 29th.

Some of the other shows to look forward to are Shakespeare’s The Tempest, Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd, and Jules Verne’s Around the World in 80 Days.

For more information, visit asolorep.org