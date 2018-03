BRADENTON – An arrest was made in the shooting death of a 26–year–old man in Palmetto.

On March 10, Tommy Brown, Jr. was gunned down in the 900 block of 21st Street East. On Sunday, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced 18–year–old Jacoryan Lee was arrested in connection with the murder.

Lee was taken into custody without incident in Bradenton.

No further details regarding the investigation are available at this time.