SARASOTA- Ringling alum and world–renowed Disney artist, Tim Rogerson premieres an exclusive gallery at the Ringling College of Art and Design.

Tim is one of only 25 artists across the world allowed to re–create Disney art!

Sunday, the artist held at meet–and–greet, painting his newest piece, and shared advice to students from his 14 years of experience as a Disney artist.

“I graduated in 2004, when the school was much smaller, so each year I come back and I don’t recognize the school because they build so much every year so it’s always amazing to come back and see all the kids and all the teachers, and it’s kinda cool to come back with advice and be successful after school,” Rogerson said.

The gallery is open from March 15th through April 14th at the madeby Gallery.