SARASOTA – Temple Emanu-El makes sure the holidays don’t get passed over.

“We are commanded as Jews to tell the story of redemption, freedom to our children every year,” Director of Youth Education Sabrina Silverberg said.

“Passover is about probably the first time in recorded history, that everyone knows of, that the Jews got away from being enslaved,” Temple Emanu-El Member Robert Witherspoon said.

The holiday tells the story of the Israelites’ journey to freedom from the Egyptian pharaoh.

Silverberg tells kids that story through art.

“It’s very boring for children to sit in chairs and listen to stories, especially spoken by adults, so we believe in the experiential system of teaching and learning,” Silverberg said.

Like decorating cups for the prophet Elijah, who is believed to visit every Jewish home during Passover.

“We are making cards for seniors in nursing homes for Passover,” Temple Emanu-El Member Samantha Fineman said.

And decorating matzo, unleavened bread, with the historic scenes.

“This is when they’re splitting the sea, so they can get across and leave,” Witherspoon said, describing his decoration.

These are just a few ways the kids look forward to the holiday.

“My favorite part is being with family and friends,” Fineman said.

“My mom’s matzo brittle, she makes amazing matzo brittle,” Witherspoon said.

The students and teachers are remembering what’s important, making sure the legacy of the Israelites never dies.

“It’s part of our identity, our custom,s our ceremonies, our holidays; it is the glue that keeps us together,” Silverberg said.

“We need to keep the culture and stuff alive,” Fineman said.