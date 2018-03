SARASOTA – A crash in Sarasota Sunday morning caused a car to roll into a ditch.

Just after 11:00 a.m. in the 5600 block of Fruitville Road, a black crossover and a white SUV were involved in an accident, and the white vehicle rolled onto its side.

The Sarasota County Fire Department Special Ops Heavy Rescue Team was on scene. They assisted with getting the car out of the ditch.

No word on any injuries.