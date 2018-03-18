CHARLOTTE – A Charlotte County man is behind bars after authorities say he forced himself onto a woman at his home.

Jeffrey Meyer is a registered sex offender stemming from a 2003 conviction in Illinois.

Deputies responded to the home of the alleged victim early friday morning. There she told authorities that she met Meyer through mutual friends and had agreed to go to his house and watch television.

It was during this encounter that detectives say meyers forced himself on the woman after she verbally told him no several times.

Meyer is currently in custody at the Charlotte County Jail.