SARASOTA- No if, ands, or mutts about it, Sunday afternoon, dogs raced to the finish, raising funds for people and dogs at the 10th annual mutt derby at the sarasota kennel club.

Entry fee for spectators was a non–perishable item to be donated to All Faiths Food Bank. Fegistration fees for the pups raised money for Fast Friends.

From miniature dachshunds to golden retrievers, mutts raced based on weight–class.

“We’ve had dogs jump in the pond and not come out…takes maybe five of ten minutes to get out of the pond,” said Susan Peake, Adoption Coordinator with Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption.

“We have them that will just run over to the fence, check the fence out, some of them just want to play with the other dogs so it helps socialize the mutts,” she said.

Peake says Fast Friends is always looking for volunteers, fosters, and adopters.