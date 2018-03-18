SARASOTA – It’s almost impossible not to stumble across a Harry Potter novel at any bookstore.

The artist behind the illustrations for the American versions of the series, Mary Grandpre, visited Bookstore1 Sarasota Sunday afternoon for a live Q&A and book signing.

She’s been an illustrator for more than 35 years. Grandpre says when she was first asked to illustrate for the series, she originally turned it down.

“So many people grew up with Harry Potter that the parents grew up with it… now they’re having kids and there kids are growing up with it. I think it’s held it’s power all this time and really exciting to see,” Grandpre said.

Grandpre illustrated over 20 picture books, and has also worked as the conceptual artist on Dreamwork’s animated film Antz and on Blue Sky Studios’ animated film Ice Age.