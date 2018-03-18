TAMPA – A Cirque du Soleil aerialist dies after falling to the stage during a high-flying performance Saturday night in Tampa, the company confirmed in a statement.

“The entire Cirque du Soleil family is in shock and devastated by this tragedy. Yann Arnaud had been with us for over 15 years and was loved by all who had a chance to know him.” Arnaud was performing the aerial straps routine before he fell onto the stage below.

In Cirque du Soleil’s statement, Arnaud was transported to the nearest hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Officials say it is currently gathering more information about the incident and working with authorities who are looking into what happened.

The last two shows of VOLTA are scheduled to take place in Tampa Sunday have been cancelled.