SIESTA KEY – Sarasota County Fire Department responds to a one–alarm fire at Naples Flatbread Kitchen and bar at the Westfield Siesta Key Mall Sunday afternoon.

It happened just after 3:30, when dispatchers received a call from the business about an extinguished fire.

Customers and employees at the restaurant were urged to evacuate.

The fire was contained in under 20 minutes.

“They advised they had an extinguished fire in an air–handling system that exhausts hot gasses and air from the cooking appliances. Our first due engine arrived on scene shortly after but they found that there was fire still burning in the duct work,” said Sarasota County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief, Craig Gerardi.

No injuries are reported, but the exhaust–system and kitchen suffers from water damage. The restaurant is closed until further notice.