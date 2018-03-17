PALMETTO – A dispute gone wrong ends with a man shot and deputies looking for a suspect.

Around 3:15 A.M., Saturday March 16th, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 17th Street East in Palmetto..

The victim Rasheed Dunlap exchanged words with the suspect, as Dunlap was driving away the suspect shot at Dunlap’s vehicle striking Dunlap in the lower side of his back.

Dunlap drove himself to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MCSO at 941-747-3011