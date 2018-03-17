SARASOTA – Tommorow is the 13th annual First Watch Sarasota Half Marathon, 10K, and Relay is Sunday.

The race begins at 6:30 a.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Roadways around Sarasota will begin closing at 6:15 am to accommodate the race.

Here are the list of closures for Sunday’s race:

1. North Tamiami Trail: Southbound lanes closed between Blvd. of the Arts and Gulf Stream from 6:15 a.m. until 9:00 a.m.

2. John Ringling Cause Way: Westbound Lanes closed between Gulf Stream and St. Armands Circle from 6:15 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.

3. St. Armands Circle: All directions closed between Adams Drive and South Washington Drive from 6:15 a.m. until 7:45 a.m.

4. North Tamiami Trail: Southbound Lanes between Blvd. of the Arts and Indian Beach Drive from 6:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

5. Bay Shore Road: Northbound lanes between Indian Beach Drive and North Shore Drive. from 6:30 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.