Update: All patients have been transported to local hospitals and scene has been turned over to law enforcement. All lanes of traffic have been re-opened according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

VENICE – Crews are working to free at least two people after a crash in Venice, authorities say.

According to Sarasota firefighters, a pickup truck rolled over I-75 Saturday morning and went into an embankment.

The fire department confirms four people were injured, and say two of them were trapped and being considered trauma alerts. Both patients have been extricated from the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says the northbound lanes of I-75 are shut down at the Jacaranda Boulevard exit. Traffic is being rerouted to River Road.

Travelers  are asked to avoid the area at this time.