Update: All patients have been transported to local hospitals and scene has been turned over to law enforcement. All lanes of traffic have been re-opened according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

One lane of I-75 at mile marker 192 is open. Traffic is moving vety slowly. Driver should expect delays. — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) March 17, 2018

VENICE – Crews are working to free at least two people after a crash in Venice, authorities say.

According to Sarasota firefighters, a pickup truck rolled over I-75 Saturday morning and went into an embankment.

The fire department confirms four people were injured, and say two of them were trapped and being considered trauma alerts. Both patients have been extricated from the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says the northbound lanes of I-75 are shut down at the Jacaranda Boulevard exit. Traffic is being rerouted to River Road.

Avoid I-75 near mile marker 192 in Venice. First responders on scene including bay flight. FHP lead investigating agency. pic.twitter.com/mJsJnKxPK4 — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) March 17, 2018

Travelers are asked to avoid the area at this time.