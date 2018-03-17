SARASOTA – LOCASH hits Ed Smith Stadium for a special end-of-season charity concert featuring the award-winning country duo on Sunday, March 25, at 7:00 p.m. ET. All proceeds from the event will benefit Sarasota Academy of the Arts Musical Theater Program.

Sarasota Academy of the Arts (SAA) is a tuition-free performing and visual arts public charter school serving students from kindergarten through eighth grade. The school focuses on providing students with an outstanding performing arts program far beyond what is typically expected of grade schools. With an emphasis on on-stage performances, students at SAA gain skills and learning experiences not found in a textbook.

