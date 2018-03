SARASOTA – The Gulf Coast Lacrosse community comes together Saturday afternoon, to play in honor of Stoneman Douglas victim, Meadow Pollack.

The Casey Powell World Lacrosse Foundation hosted the fundraiser for Meadow’s family.

Kids, retired lacrosse players, even professionals from the Florida men’s lacrosse all stars participated in games, a clinic, and a scrimmage hosted by Tampa bay men’s lacrosse league.