FLORIDA – Four local Winn–Dixie stores are closing due to its parent company, Southeastern Grocer, filing for bankruptcy.

The closing stores, according to the company are located at:

3500 53rd Ave. W. in n Manatee County

3301 17th St. in Sarasota County

1324 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota County

2881 Clark Road in Sarasota County

Information on when the stores will close, how many employees will lose their jobs and their terms of severance were not included in brief company statements issued late Thursday. The locations were chosen because they were “underperforming.”

A total of 35 stores will close in Florida.