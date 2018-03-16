NBC News – At least six people are dead following Thursday’s collapse of a pedestrian bridge spanning a busy Miami, Florida street.

Rescue crews worked through the night searching through the rubble of what’s left of the 950-ton bridge. The pedestrian walkway was still under construction when it came crashing down onto the busy street, crushing cars and people under massive concrete slabs.

Searchers are drilling holes and using dogs to find potential survivors. At least eight cars are crushed under the bridge, and it is believed people were working on top when it collapsed.

“That bridge, what ever is left of it, is very, very unstable, so we have to be very careful as they’re moving stuff,” says Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

The pedestrian bridge was intended to make crossing the busy road below safer for students of Florida International University, and was set into place just five days ago.

