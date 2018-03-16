SARASOTA – Fresh off his loss to Democrat Margaret Good in the District 72 election, Sarasota Republican James Buchanan announces he will run for the District 74 House.

That seat is currently being held by Venice Republican Julio Gonzalez.

District 74 leans significantly more Republican than the District 72 seat. President Trump carried District 74 by 23 percentage points.

The district encompasses the communities of Nokomis, Venice, North Port and Englewood in southern Sarasota County and eastern Sarasota County south of Clark Road.