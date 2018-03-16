MANATEE COUNTY – A Manatee County Sheriff’s employee is demoted, reassigned and suspended for ongoing harassment.

According to the Bradenton Herald, former manager of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office’s property and evidence unit, Paula Ostermeyer, a nearly 10-year veteran with the Sheriff’s Office, has a history of discipline during her tenure.

The Sheriff’s Office Professional Standards Section investigated Ostermeyer’s behavior, sustaining allegations of harassment and conduct unbecoming an employee.

The Bradenton Herald reports Ostermeyer has been disciplined five times before, with four allegations of neglect of duty and two allegations of conduct unbecoming an employee sustained against her.

The misconduct dates as far back as October 2009 when she was new to the Sheriff’s Office and around the time she was first placed in the property and evidence unit as a clerk.