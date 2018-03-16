SARASOTA COUNTY – A red wave sweeps across the Hyatt to honor a woman for her special contributions to the Suncoast community.

Graci McGillicuddy received the Republican Woman of the Year award Friday.

Congressman Vern Buchanan State representative Joe Gruters and a host of other conservatives gave her a tribute.

Graci leads the All Star Childrens Foundation an organization fighting against child abuse.

She says it all started in 1986 when she read a newspaper article about an 18-month-year-old dying after abuse from the parents and realized her life’s calling.

Graci says she is grateful the politicians up in Tallahassee are listening to her cause.

“The Republican legislature and our Governor and the cabinet and have the ear for the children is huge because child abuse is the leading cause of death of children four and under. So most of them die and don’t even know how to talk. So for me this award is the voice for children.”

McGillicuddy says they are in the beginning stages of development for the Campus of Hope and Healing for children on 17th street in Sarasota.