BRADENTON – The chair of the upcoming Manatee Pride Festival, Valerie Fisher, stopped by the Morning Edition to talk about this weekend’s event.

The Manatee Pride Festival is this Saturday, March 17th from 12-5 P.M. at the Bradenton Area Riverwalk.

There will be live entertainment, 60 vendors, foor and a special Manatee Pride beer.

All the proceeds benefit the Prism Youth Initiative.