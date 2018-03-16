SARASOTA – A man was arrested Wednesday for bringing a concealed handgun onto an elementary school campus in Sarasota.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, when 58-year-old Wilfred Nazario of Sarasota arrived at Lakeview Elementary School to pick up a relative, a witness saw the man take a firearm from his vehicle, place it in his waistband and cover it with his shirt before walking onto campus.

Even though Nazario has a concealed carry license, firearms are not allowed on school campuses. Nazario was charged with misdemeanor possession of a concealed firearm on a school campus and was released from the Sarasota County jail on $120 bail.