MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee County schools superintendent, Dr. Diana Greene, calls on Gov. Scott for more education funding.

While school funding may be at an all–time high in the budget passed by Florida legislators this month, nearly all of the new money will be spent on public safety, mental health and school security.

The Herald–Tribune says once required security enhancements have been funded, the state is only allotting 47 cents in unrestricted additional money per student. On Thursday, Dr. Greene joined top administrators from Tampa Bay area districts to make a public appeal to Gov. Rick Scott to increase the non–categorical funding to schools before he signs the 2018–19 budget. She said the district would have to pull an additional $1.5 million from its reserve fund to close the funding gap between what the state was providing and what it would cost to enhance security at each school.