SARASOTA – The former massage envy therapist accused of inappropriately touching three women during massage sessions, is now accused of molesting a girl 18 years ago.

according to a Sarasota Police report, Ruslan Grushco , 44, has been charged with three counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation with a Victim under 12 years old. Grushco was previously charged in February 2018 with three charges of misdemeanor battery after inappropriately touching women.

After media attention surrounding his previous arrests, detectives received a call from a female victim stating that between 2000 and 2002, Grushco inappropriately touched her when she was between the ages of 10 and 12 years old in the City of Sarasota. The victim lived with Grushco at the time of the abuse and the victim’s mother was dating and later married Grushco.

The victim told detectives the abuse ranged from Grushco picking door locks to the victim’s bedroom to touching her inappropriately both at home and in public.

Based on the investigation, Sarasota Police Detectives have charged Grushco with three counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation.

Grushco is currently being held at the Sarasota County Jail on $150,000 bond ($50,000 bond per charge).