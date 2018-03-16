PUNTA GORDA – A three-alarm fire breaks out at Emil’s Sports Bar and Grill in Punta Gorda Friday, March 16.

Crews put the fire out at around 7:30 A.M. after a quick response. Sandhill Boulevard was closed from Capricorn Boulevard to Kings Highway so fire crews could move in and out.

Detours were put in place for drivers. There are no injuries to report at this time.