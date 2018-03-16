PUNTA GORDA – A three-alarm fire breaks out at Emil’s Sports Bar and Grill in Punta Gorda Friday, March 16.

Crews put the fire out at around 7:30 A.M. after a quick response. Sandhill Boulevard was closed from Capricorn Boulevard to Kings Highway so fire crews could move in and out.

Sandhill Blvd is closed due to a fire at Deep Creek Commons. Use alternate routes. (Capricorn, Rio de Janeiro). pic.twitter.com/U9YnEA2BZZ — Charlotte Sheriff (@CCSOFLSheriff) March 16, 2018

Detours were put in place for drivers. There are no injuries to report at this time.