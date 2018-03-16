SARASOTA — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at the 82nd Annual Sarasota County Fair.

The Tiger Encounter is one of the feature animal shows at the fair this year, along with racing pigs and an alligator show that fair officials say is making an appearance for the first time in 12 years.

Kyla, a 7-year-old Bengal tiger, is featured in the segment as her trainer, Felicia Frisco, talks about the educational and entertaining aspects of the show.

The Sarasota County Fair opens Friday and runs through March 25 at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds off Fruitville Road in Sarasota.

Catch “Feel Good Friday,” weekly on SNN, the Suncoast News Network.