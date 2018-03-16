SARASOTA – Dr. Ed James II passed away on Tuesday, March 13.

A community activist and journalist with more than 50 years of experience, Dr. James was perhaps best known as the host of ABC7’s Black Almanac who discussed various topics.

“He always felt like the only way to come to a consensus was to have tough and sometimes painfully tough conversations, but conversations nonetheless,” Edward James III, who is the son of Dr. Ed James II, says.

James remembers the conversations his father had on Black Almanac. “He always was so emphatic about creating platforms to give under-served communities a voice.”

“One thing that he always imparted in me even as a young man was that revolution and the world was lead by young people,” says James. “Don’t allow your youth and your age to silence you. Or keep you from having a steak or a seat at the table. For him it was about giving a voice to the voiceless and not being bogged down to partisanship, for me it was the most inspiring thing to see.”

James remembers his father as a person who remained available to the community.

“It didn’t matter if it was one o’clock in the morning or five o’ clock in the afternoon people would say Dr. James I have a problem and he may not immediately have a solution right then and there, but he was a man of his word and if he gave you his word and said he was going to work on something, he’d work on it.”

Dr. James worked long and hard on the Suncoast. He helped integrate Selby Public Library as a 19-year-old college student at Florida A&M University.

“A lot of people don’t realize it was Dr. James who actually integrated the public library system here in Sarasota,” said Trevor D. Harvey, who is the mentee.

“His parents, his grandparents were tax paying citizens, but he couldn’t check out a book. He went and spoke with the city manager at the time Ken Thompson and told him frankly that it was unfair and unjust that we pay taxes to the city of sarasota, we contribute. His parents, my grandparents were entrepreneurs, but he couldn’t do something as simple as check out a library book,” said James.

Though he did so much in the community, those things aren’t James’ favorite memories of his father. “It’s funny people kind of always say where did you learn how to debate and i would say it was watching meet the press on Sunday mornings with my father and then after that having a conversation about foreign policy about things like tax, policy, race relation. And this was going on before i even got in to middle school.”

For those who knew Dr. James, you may not know that he was an avid motorcyclist who biked all over the country.

James’ funeral will be held on March 24, 2018 at noon at First Baptist Church in Sarasota.