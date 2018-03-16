VENICE – A 16-inch force main is damaged in Venice causing a major sewage spill.

According to a City of Venice, a contractor damaged the 16-inch force main off of Venice island. This is a large sewer force main in which all the raw wastewater from the island flows.

The Venice Utilities Department is asking Island of Venice residents and businesses to reduce the use of their sewer system as much as possible, including limiting flushing toilets, shower use and any water that would go down the drain, until repairs can be made.

Sewer main break in VeniceA contractor working within the City of Venice today (Friday 3/16) has damaged a 16-inch… Posted by Venice, Florida Municipal Government on Friday, March 16, 2018

Ruscelletto Park at East Venice Ave. and U.S. 41 bypass is closed until further notice. Motorists are asked to avoid U.S. 41 Bypass southbound near CVS if possible, as a lane is shut down while repairs are underway.