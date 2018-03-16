Sarasota – The Sarasota Grand Prix announces some changes for this summer’s 34th annual event. The 2018 festival this summer, scheduled for June 23 – July 4, includes a new name, a national television carrier for the powerboat races on July 1, and a collaboration between Powerboat P1 and Race World Offshore. According to a news release,The event will be billed as the Hotel planner Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival because of a race series sponsorship secured by Powerboat P1.. Powerboat P1 says a one–hour program featuring Sarasota’s Grand Prix Race on July 1 will air on July 22, on CBS Sports at 4 p.m. A one–hour program featuring personal watercraft AquaX races, as well as a 30–minute program featuring the P1 SuperStock Class will be aired post–event on Fox Sports Florida. Sarasota’s race contract remains with Powerboat P1 for 2018. But a collaboration between Powerboat P1 and Race World Offshore has been agreed to.