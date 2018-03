BRADENTON – The Carlton Arms of Bradenton has been sold for $110.5 million.

FLF holdings, a real estate development and management company in Jupiter, bought the 38–year–old complex that sits on a peninsula where the Braden and Manatee rivers meet.

The community is just north of State Road 64 and just east of the Manatee. FLF holdings did not respond to a request for comment on its plans for the property. But a holiday executive indicated that extensive renovations could be coming.