SARASOTA – The neighborhood grocery store will be removed from four Suncoast neighborhoods.

Winn–Dixie’s parent company is filing for bankruptcy protection and will shut down nearly 100 under performing stores including 35 Winn-Dixies and Harveys throughout Florida.

Some local Winn-Dixie shoppers are disappointed.

“This is like a neighborhood store and people would have to go a long ways, especially people who don’t have cars, to go to a good store,” said Richard Nickles who is a 17th Street Winn-Dixie shopper.

Competition from big–box retailers like Target, Walmart, and amazon and grocery stores like Publix make it difficult for an older grocery chain like Winn–Dixie to be the main grocery store consumers want to shop at.

“I’m pretty disappointed. You know. I just moved in and it’s convenient to have a two minute drive. Hopefully they will put in something a little bit better, we can always use another Publix,” said Brian Jefferson who is a 17th Street Winn-Dixie shopper.

Stores are expected to close on or before April 30th of this year.

“I just hate to see this store close. I come here all the time. I’ve been coming here for years. A lot of my family been coming here for years. Like i said, it’s really sad that it’s closing,” said Nickles.

582 Winn-Dixie, Harveys, and Bi-Lo stores in seven states will remain open. Fifteen stores will remain open in Sarasota, Manatee, and Charlotte Counties.