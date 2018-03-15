In this special edition of Political Corner, Suncoast state house rep. Joe Gruters, the chair of the Sarasota County Republican Party, talks about his run for the state senate.

Gruters recently announced he would seek the seat being vacated by Greg Steube, who is challenging for a U.S. congressional seat. Gruters was first elected to the state house in 2016.

Gruters, who was also President Donald Trump’s Florida campaign chair during his presidential bid, talks about the GOP moving toward the midterm and his time in Tallahassee and other issues.