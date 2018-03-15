SARASOTA – State Attorney Ed Brodsky disputes the claims of a prosecutor he fired.

Brodsky is pushing back vigorously against allegations made by former Assistant State Attorney Elizabeth Loeffler, whom he fired Friday for “repeated failure to maintain professional and office standards.”

Brodsky told the Herald–Tribune Wednesday that the foundation of her argument is wrong. The circumstances that led to the firing began Thursday, March 8, at a Sarasota bar when Loeffler recounted a story about a new prosecutor who came to her for help with an “overwhelming” burglary case.

The paper says Loeffler told the happy hour group what Brodsky and Chief Assistant State Attorney Craig Schaeffer told the new prosecutor to do, and she questioned whether the decision was ethical. Her off–duty comments were reported to Schaeffer and Brodsky and she was fired the next day.