SARASOTA – A student’s threat to “shoot up” Sarasota High School leads to a new Florida law.

When Governor Rick Scott signed legislation last week aimed at preventing future school shootings, much of the focus was on two gun control measures in the bill and a plan to arm certain school personnel.

The Herald–Tribune reports the bill also makes it clear that anyone who threatens to “conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism, and it’s perceived as a true threat, is guilty of a second–degree felony. That language stems from a statement posted online by a 16–year–old Sarasota High School student.

In 2014, the student wrote on Twitter, “Can’t wait to shoot up my school.” Police found the student who made the threat at his home and took him into custody. But a judge subsequently ruled that there was no legal case against the student because his threat was a general statement that was not sent to any individuals.