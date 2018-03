SARASOTA – The Sarasota Half Marathon adds a 10K this year.

The First Watch Sarasota Half Marathon will begin at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. Then runners will cross the Ringling Causeway and make a loop around St. Armands Circle before heading back. The race will begin at 6:30 A.M. Sunday, March 18.

For more information on how you can participate visit here.