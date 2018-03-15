SARASOTA COUNTY – A new report says a red tide bloom is causing fish kills at Manasota Beach.

Over the past week, red tide was found in high concentrations in 14 samples collected from Sarasota County and medium concentrations in samples from Charlotte and Lee counties.

The fish kills were reported on Monday, March 12, at Manasota Beach. Other beaches in Lee and Collier Counties also had fish kills. According to the Herald–Tribune, respiratory irritation was reported at many of the same sites, including Manasota Beach between March 7th and 9th.

The report, released Wednesday, March 14, did show red tide levels decreasing in Manatee County. Last week, background concentrations were found in a sample from the county but none were reported this week.