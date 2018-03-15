NORTH PORT – North Port Police Department officials release new details about a man who was fatally stabbed to death by a woman he tried to kidnap in North Port Wednesday, March 14. The man, John C. Ludwick, 32, is linked to the 2005 disappearance of Natalie Holloway.

Ludwick of Port Charlotte died at a hospital Wednesday after suffering stab wounds from his would-be victim. According to the North Port Police Department, the woman, whose identity has not been released, was a former friend of Ludwick’s.

Before 7 A.M. Wednesday, Ludwick allegedly pushed her from the driver’s side of her vehicle to the passenger side. After a struggle, she got the knife from him and stabbed him. Ludwick was found nearby bleeding and later died at a hospital.

Police said Ludwick is being investigated for his comments involving the disappearance of Alabama teenager, Natalie Holloway, who went missing in Aruba during a high school graduation trip in 2005. Ludwick allegedly helped Joran van der Sloot hide Holloway’s remains.