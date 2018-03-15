SARASOTA – A two-month-old is airlifted out of Brentwood Elementary Thursday, March 15.

Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a trauma alert just before 2:30 P.M. in the 2600 block of Vinson Avenue. The cause of the incident is unknown at this time. The infant was airlifted to All Children’s Hospital.

Dalton Harney is a contractor, painting the home, when he says he saw EMS units arrive to the scene.

“The EMS came out with the baby in her hands,” Harney recounts. “The baby seemed to be very pale, almost blue. It was convulsing almost like it was seizing. From the time that the police got here to the time that the baby got onto the ambulance, it was probably a little less than 5 minutes. It was actually very quick and then the helicopter got here very quick. Probably another five minutes after that.”

The scene was cleared just before 3:30 P.M.