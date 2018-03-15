OSPREY – Around 9:40 Thursday morning, a vehicle was heading northbound on U.S. 41, leaving Osprey.

“That vehicle was sideswiped by what we believe was a white Toyota 4Runner, causing that Lexus to move into oncoming traffic that was traveling southbound on U.S. 41,” Florida Highway Patrol State Trooper Kenn Watson said.

The Lexus’ crossover caused a head-on collision with a Chevy Impala, sending three to the hospital.

“Two of them critical, one of them fighting for his life,” Watson said.

Florida Highway Patrol charged 24-year-old Rachel Hauser, who allegedly fled the scene after her Toyota Rav4 sideswiped the Lexus.

Now Hauser is charged with a felony of leaving the scene of a crash causing great bodily injury.

“We understand that not everyone is perfect and people make mistakes,” Watson said. “Own up to your mistake, stay on scene, and I guarantee you things will be better.”

Watson says it’s not unusual for a simple sideswipe to cause a collision this severe.

“People have a tendency to overreact to another vehicle coming into your lane,” Watson said. “Obviously something everyone feels they need to do is avoid that contact, but you certainly don’t want to avoid one collision to create one that’s even greater.”

FHP is reminding drivers to be patient during the traffic-filled season and never flee a scene.

“Again, we like to take these teachable moments so we can hopefully avoid another tragedy such as this morning’s,” Watson said.

Watson says if you ever see a hit-and-run, call star *FHP or *347.