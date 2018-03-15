MANATEE COUNTY – A conservation Group is trying to raise at least $1 million to help Manatee County create a nature preserve along the Braden River.

34 acres of land along the Braden River are up for sale until March 31st.

“It’s very rare that you get the opportunity to save a parcel of land this large from development,” Johnson said.

The land cost 3 million dollars, and if the county moves forward with the purchase, it will be paid for through property taxes.

“The County commissioners will vote on Tuesday March 20th,” Johnson said. “Whether or not to enact this municipal service taxing unit for the 1440 homeowners around the potential preserve.

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast is raising money to help Manatee County purchase the property.

“We are in a race against time in order to raise at least 1 million dollars to defray the taxpayer cost to purchase this 34 acre slice of old Florida.”

The Conservation Foundation will also donate 11 acres of adjacent land to create a preserve close to 45 acres.

“That would have a picnic pavilion, a few parking spaces,” Johnson said. “But most importantly have the trails that go through that property, so that people can hike, explore nature, in a little oasis of old Florida.”

Johnson says the preserve is in the middle of what she calls a “County Park Desert,” endangered species live on the property, and the preserve can help keep the river clean.

She says they can tell the project has support, by how quickly their raising money.

“We have raised as of this morning I think at 9:00,” Johnson said. “760 thousand dollars, towards that million dollar goal, and that’s all within a week.”

If the land isn’t purchased, it will be developed. Even if the Conservation Foundation reaches their goal, the Manatee County Commission could still decide not to purchase the property.

The Conservation Foundation has set up a website at conservationfoundation.com/BradenRiver for people to donate money for the project.