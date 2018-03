VENICE – The Venice Police Department is working a death investigation in the 200 block of South Park Blvd.

In a press release from the city of Venice, Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson said officers were dispatched to the area around 7:45 A.M. once on scene the body of a 23-year-old female was found.

Officials say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.

