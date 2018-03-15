ST. PETERSBURG – Emergency crews respond to a crash on I-275 leaving a camper dangling off the freeway overpass.

The crash happened around 10:46 A.M. in the northbound lanes of I-275 near mile marker 22. A St. Petersburg Fire Rescue spokesperson said three vehicles were involved in a crash. One of the vehicles was towing a travel trailer which wound up dangling off the side of I-275 over 5th Avenue.

I-275 will be delayed northbound and 5th Ave S underneath is closed between 16th St and 20th st pic.twitter.com/FRQnIuN2I3 — St Pete Fire Rescue (@StPeteFR) March 15, 2018

St. Petersburg Police Department officers have closed roads near the dangling camper as a precaution. 5th Avenue and 16th Street are closed near I-275.

According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue’s Twitter account, the trailer was secured at around noon.