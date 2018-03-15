VENICE – A 10-acre brush fire spread through Caspersen Beach Thursday, March 15.

According to Venice Fire Battalion Chief Michael O’Connor, the blaze started in Venice city limits and moved into Sarasota County’s jurisdiction, fueled by wind and dry conditions.

Units from Venice and Sarasota County Fire Departments responded to the scene, along with a Charlotte County Sheriff’s helicopter dropping water on the fire.

Firefighters have a 10-acre brush fire at Caspersen Beach about 90% contained, according to Venice Fire Battalion Chief… Posted by Venice, Florida Municipal Government on Thursday, March 15, 2018

A Venice rescue boat was used to take people from docks who were stranded on the private South Venice Beach.

No one was hurt and no homes were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.